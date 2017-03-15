Weigh in: The future of non-motorized travel on Bay Road

What should the future of non-motorized travel on the Bay Road corridor look like? That will be the focus at the upcoming town meeting on March 28, which will focus on a mobility study that was conducted last summer. The purpose of the study was to assess the potential of Bay Road to accommodate non-motorized travelers.

“[The] mobility study is the first step in deciding if it’s feasible to have pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure on Bay Road,” Director of Administration Ann Janda explained.

The mobility study, which was funded through a grant, began on Aug. 10 with a meeting between members of the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, a local advisory committee, and the Toole Design Group.

At the March 28 meeting, Toole Design Group will present the results of their months of study: three potential Bay Road designs that incorporate non-automobile infrastructure. Shelburne residents are invited to attend and to voice their own concerns and ideas for non-motorized travel alternatives on Bay Road.

“This is a great opportunity for residents to look at possible designs for this infrastructure,” Janda said.

Although these three plans will be presented at the meeting, Janda stressed that the study is not a guarantee of construction. Projects like these require community support and grant money, and federal grants require feasibility studies.

“If there’s enough support to build something, then we’ve got this feasibility study in our back pockets,” Janda said.

If feedback from the meeting is positive the design consultant will develop the preferred alternative. A report is slated for the April 25 Selectboard meeting.

The open town meeting on the presentation of alternatives will be held at 6pm on March 28, immediately preceding the evening’s regularly scheduled Selectboard meeting in the Shelburne Town Offices. This meeting will not include any discussion of the Bay Road underpass and the safety pilot project. Those results will not be available until June. VCAM will record the meeting.