Community Bulletin Board

Library Survey: Don’t forget to return the very short survey you received in the mail regarding options for a new library, renovations of the historic Town Hall, and improvements to the municipal campus. Please take the time to fill it out and return. The results of this survey will be used to inform the Selectboard and Library Board of Trustees of how to proceed.

Design Alternatives Presentation – Bay Road Mobility Study – March 28, 6pm: Shelburne received a grant to work with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC) on a feasibility study to address bicycling and walking facilities on Bay Road. Increasing the use of alternatives to single-person automobiles for personal travel, including bicycle and walking, is a priority objective in the Shelburne Comprehensive Plan. On March 28 at 6pm at the Town Offices the consultant, Toole Design Group, will present design alternatives and solicit feedback. Please consider attending.

Pet Contest – Shelburne Cat of Year and Shelburne Dog of Year: If you register your cat and/or dog by March 31 at 5pm, your pet’s tag number goes into a drawing for some great prizes. Winners to be drawn at the first Selectboard meeting in April. Proof of rabies vaccine is required. The town clerk’s office is open M-F 8:30am to 5pm. Please visit our sponsors: Aubuchon, Happy Tails of Vermont, Pet Food Warehouse, Shelburne Veterinary Hospital, and Tractor Supply Co.