Local family battles rare bleeding disorder

Governor Phil Scott signed an official proclamation on March 3 declaring this to be Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month. The proclamation, which marks the first time that the Green Mountain State is observing the month, acknowledges the concerns of the approximately 6,000 Vermonters who live with bleeding disorders. The month hits close to home for one Shelburne resident.

Kristin Prior knows quite well what life is like with a bleeding disorder. Her son has severe Hemophilia A and type I Von Willebrand disease. Prior herself carries Hemophilia A and has type I Von Willebrand disease, the discovery of which came only after her son’s diagnoses. The Priors are among more than three million Americans whose bodies are unable to form a proper blood clot when needed, potentially leading to extended bleeding or even death if not treated effectively.

It has not always been an easy road over the past 21 years for the Priors. However, the diagnosis of her son’s conditions helped Prior to make sense of her own life. The easy bruising that had plagued her all her life wasn’t due to being clumsy. It was von Willebrand disease. While the Centers for Disease Control estimates that the condition affects up to 1% of the general population, it is a disease that can easily go undiagnosed for years. While it occurs in men and women about equally, women are more likely to experience symptoms due to menstrual bleeding.

According to the CDC, hemophilia occurs in about one in every 5,000 male births. There are approximately 20,000 males in this country affected. There is no cure for hemophilia, and treatment is both limited and costly. For most, dealing with the condition means a intravenous medication that can cost more than $100,000 per month. The prohibitive cost of this treatment has lead the New England Hemophilia Association to work with other patient advocacy organizations in supporting legislation both in the state and throughout the region that would reduce barriers in accessing critical medications. This includes legislation that limits how much insurers can make patients pay for prescriptions.

During the 1980s, those living with hemophilia were faced with the fear of contracting AIDS or hepatitis. At the time, whole blood products were used in treatment. Many lives were lost due to infected blood. Since then, improvements have been made in the screening of blood, and whole blood products are no longer the standard in treatment for hemophilia.

Prior would like people to know that both conditions are manageable. While these conditions can still be severely disabling or even deadly in developing nations, that is generally not the case in countries such as the United States.

“We are grateful to Governor Scott for taking the opportunity to raise awareness and educate the public about bleeding disorders,” Rich Pezzillo, executive director of NEHA, said in a press release. “We hope this renewed awareness will spur people outside of our communities to get engaged and help us further the discussion around the challenges patients face living with a rare chronic condition.”

The proclamation is one of several attempts at raising awareness within New England. On Feb. 28, a resolution was passed in Massachusetts to declare March as Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month. A similar resolution was passed on March 1 in Rhode Island. Vermont’s proclamation makes it the third state to declare March as Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month.