Local resident recognized by UVM Medical Center

Over the past months, Maedean Burmingham, 89, of Shelburne has been busy knitting children’s sweaters. She recently donated 15 sweaters, some to area children through the LeRoyer Fund recipients and the Conservation Corp Holiday Food basket event.

On Monday, March 6, the University of Vermont Medical Center received five sweaters to distribute to children that come to the Emergency Room at the UVM Children’s Hospital. Pictured with Maedean are Andrea Truedson (Child Life Specialist), Cindy MacKechnie (EFAP Lead and LeRoyer Review Committee member), both standing; and seated to the right of Maedean is Susan Victory (Sr. Admin. Coordinator for the UVM Children’s Hospital and Chair of the LeRoyer Fund).