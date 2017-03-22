News from the Pierson Library

New Library Center Project Mailed to all Shelburne registered voters, the Library Project survey asks you to consider public financing for the Library Center Project. Return it by March 27 and you will be eligible for a drawing for one of three $100 cash cards. A 3-D video showing the new library design concept is on the library’s website: http://www.piersonlibrary.org/new-library-project/

Access Independent Films and Classic TV through Indieflix Did you know that your Pierson Library card gives you free access to over 7,000 high-quality shorts, features, documentaries, classic TV shows and Web series from 85 countries? You can stream these programs directly to your tablet, laptop, smartphone, or web-enabled television. Check out Indieflix on our website and let us know what you think!

Friends of the Pierson Library Booksale The sale continues through Saturday, March 25. Check out the “Chapter Two” book sale shelves in the library, where all items are marked down 50% from their already very low prices!

Tech Tutoring Week Continues Call to make an appointment to talk tech in a 1-on-1 appointment with our staff. We love answering your questions about email, social media, downloadable books, and more!

Thursday! Musical Story Time with Inger at 10:30am. Join volunteer Inger Dybfest for music, movement, and good books. Little ones join in with rhythm instruments and dance to tunes on the guitar.

Thursday! Web Development for Seniors at 11am. Are you a senior interested in learning about internet sites and tools? Sheriefs Gamble will provide instruction in the basics of web development, tapping into the experience, creativity, and curiosity of seniors with the aim of creating web applications for area non-profits.

Thursday! Bestselling Authors Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen at 3:15pm. In partnership with The Flying Pig Bookstore, the Pierson Library brings children’s authors Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen to Shelburne. Mac and John will present their new picture book collaboration, “Triangle.” The book, which targets ages 4-9, is a slyly funny tale about some very sneaky shapes. This is sure to be a popular event, so come early.

Thursday! Minecraft club at 6:30pm. Kids in grades 5 and up convene at the library for a fun evening of Minecraft and snacks with friends. Attendees must have Minecraft accounts. Please call if you need to use a library computer, as devices are limited. Please register.

Thursday night! Intro to Genealogy with John Kelley at 6:30pm at The Wright House at 75 Harrington Avenue. John Kelley offers a three-part genealogy series in the evening at the Wright House. John can help you start tracing your roots with insights on how to begin your research using readily-available resources. Please register by calling the library.

Maker Club Saturday March 25 at 10:30am Kids in grades 5 and up are invited to join the Maker Club. Library Volunteer Bob Colquhoun will lead you in a morning of soldering, tinkering, and building. No tech experience is required. Prior registration is required.

Family Game Afternoon Saturday, March 25 from 1:30pm-4pm in the Town Hall. Host Oliver Dienz brings board games from around the world for all levels, ages and abilities. Enjoy snacks while trying out a new game or two with friends and family.

Storytime and Crafts with Caitlin Monday, March 27 at 10:30am Caitlin Bell leads a morning of stories and crafts for little ones.

How to Write a Killer College Essay with Denise Shekerjian Tuesday, March 28 at 7pm The personal essay is your golden opportunity to showcase the way you think, the way you operate, and who you might be on the campus of your dreams. Come hear how you can distinguish yourself with a “slice of life” story that is authentic, interesting, and memorable. This free, hour-long overview covers the basics: picking the best essay prompt, coming up with a winning topic, which subjects to avoid, the most common errors, the most successful strategies, storytelling techniques, polishing your prose, and more. Learn from award-winning author, writer, and lawyer Denise Shekerjian and come away empowered, encouraged, and informed!

Legislator Meet & Greet with Jessica Brumsted & Kate Webb Tuesday, March 28 from 6pm to 7pm Have a question or concern for your State Rep? Join Jessica and Kate at the library for some conversation and light refreshments on the 2nd & 4th Tuesdays of each month.

1-on-1 Genealogy Help Wednesday, March 29 from 1pm to 4pm Call to schedule an appointment with John Kelley who can help you fill out the branches of your family tree.