Remembering beloved friend Dick Hess

More than a boss—more like family. That is how Chris Croteau would describe Richard “Dick” Hess. The 65-year-old restauranteur, who preferred to be described as a cook rather than chef, lost his battle with esophageal cancer last Thursday.

Hess had established the beloved Archie’s Grill along Shelburne Road. It was not Hess’s first foray into the restaurant industry. He had owned the Queen City Tavern in Burlington as well. However, it was Archie’s, named after Hess’s father, that established a regional reputation—becoming one of the most loved burger joints in the Champlain Valley.

Croteau knew Hess well. He first met him about 12 years ago when Hess was doing business with the restaurant where Croteau worked. When Hess opened Archie’s, he invited Croteau to come work the grill part-time. The position turned out to be full-time from the beginning, and Croteau soon had completely migrated to the new restaurant.

“Some of my favorite memories of Dick are how passionate he was about his restaurant,” Croteau said, adding that Hess had, “put everything he had into the restaurant.”

When Hess learned of his illness, he delayed telling those employed at Archie’s until after Croteau’s wedding and honeymoon were over. When Hess called asking Croteau to come in, it was obvious in his voice that there was bad news coming. That news—esophageal cancer—led to a three-year battle.

In 2015, Hess’s health issues forced him to close Archie’s after a successful five-year run. It had become so loved in the area, in fact, that it ended up being franchised after its closing in January 2016. New owners Tim Williams and Doug Nedde opened up Archie’s across the road from its previous location. Hess continued to be in touch with the restaurant—even coming in at times to help out with advice and assistance.

At the time of Archie’s closing, Hess had said that he was going out on top. He had wanted to own a restaurant since he was 17, and that is what he had done—and one that had quickly become iconic of Shelburne. He began as a bellhop at Mt. Snow in 1973, and he spent almost five decades in the food business. The original location featured Norman Rockwell prints which featured Hess’s uncle and grandparents as models. Next to those were photos of Hess’s relatives who had served as models as well as ones of local sports teams.

The spirit of the original Archie’s, which was the spirit of its founder, lives on in the new space. A poster of Hess behind the counter at the original restaurant greets customers as they enter. Several former employees, including Croteau, had made their way to the new location. The old favorite menu items such as homemade potato chips and the Vermont Bacon Cheeseburger also made their way there.

Hess is survived by his wife Meghan and daughters Hannah, Sophie, and Emma as well as his brother Ron, sister-in-law Michelle, and niece Tracy. Calling hours will be held this Friday from 4-7pm at St. Jude Church Parish Center in Hinesburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place the next day, on March 25, at 11am at St. Jude Catholic Church. Burial will take place later this spring.

While Hess was a native of Arlington and resident of Charlotte, his impact on Shelburne was definite and remains. As Archie’s continues on the other side of U.S. Route 7, a bit of Hess’s spirit lives on.