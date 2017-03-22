The sweet taste of spring

By on No Comment

On a perfect sunny almost spring day, a happy crowd enjoyed the 4-H Explorers fund-raising Pancake Breakfast, pancakes with syrup, at Shelburne Farms at the annual Maple Sugaring Celebration last Sunday. Many headed up the hill behind the Farm Barn to explore the sugarbush and watch the sap boil in the sugarhouse. Educator Cat Wright, center, with the perfect combo: maple syrup and snow = sugar on snow. Courtesy photo

The sweet taste of spring added by on
View all posts by Shelburne News →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.