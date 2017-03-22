Both teams should be proud — Drew Buley

In the article “Boys Lose State Final in OT Heartbreaker” (March 15) I found that it was really cool that a team that had never won the state final was going up against a team that had not won it in 50 years. Both teams should be proud about that, but it’s unfortunate that only one team could walk away with the title.

Another reason that both teams should be proud is the fact that it was close the whole game, with the lead switching almost every quarter. Both teams fought hard; it could have gone either way.

Even though many seniors are graduating, hopefully CVU will be able to carry the momentum from making it through to the finals to next year.

Drew Buley, SCS basketball player.