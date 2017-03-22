Thank you from Diana Vachon — Diana Vachon

Dear friends and fellow residents,

Thank you to everyone who supported me during the Town Meeting election. I sincerely appreciate your votes and electing me to be Shelburne’s town clerk. I am so grateful and happy to be continuing in this position.

Thank you to all the election officials who came out to work the polls on March 7. Your dedication to Shelburne and democracy are very much appreciated!

Thank you to all the candidates who ran for office. Your time, energy, and passion to keep Shelburne a great place to live are commendable. How exciting for Shelburne to have good choices at the polls. I wish Don, Doris, and Dorilee all the best in their future endeavors to serve our community. Special thanks to my husband Matt and good friend Scotia. They stood outside the polls all day in the cold and rain to support me.

Congratulations to John and Colleen on their reelection to the Selectboard. Shelburne is in good hands, and I look forward to working with all of you and serving the residents of Shelburne for many years to come.

Kind regards, Diana Vachon