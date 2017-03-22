Water department fixes break during blizzard

During last Tuesday’s blizzard, residents in the Harbor Road area were faced with a concern other than the snow that was blanketing towns throughout the region. That afternoon, as the storm raged, a waterline break on Harbor Road left that area without water.

The break was first discovered at approximately 3pm, Water Superintendent Rick Lewis said, by a water department employee who was driving one of the highway department’s plow trucks.

Initially, as word spread of the break, it was believed that water might not be reestablished until the next day. However, the water department promptly sprang into action to tackle the situation and far exceeded expectations, repairing the broken line as winter storm Stella rolled through.

“Because of the storm and road conditions our contractors that we use couldn’t get equipment to the break,” Lewis said. Water department employees headed out into the blizzard to tackle the issue, getting the water shut off at approximately 3:30pm. A few hours later, at 6pm, they were able to start digging to get to the problem.

Repairs were made to the line, and service was reestablished at around 8:30 that evening to the approximately 100 homes that had been impacted. Residents along Harbor Road stretching from Morgan Drive to Shelburne Point had been affected by the break.

As of Thursday morning, the cause of the break was still unclear. However, what was clear was the praise for the water department’s response to the situation.

“From my point of view, the water department’s performance was exemplary. To fix a broken waterline that quickly in the middle of a historic blizzard, it speaks for itself,” Town Manager Joe Colangelo said in praise of the department’s quick work. This sentiment was echoed by some of the affected residents in posts on Front Porch Forum.