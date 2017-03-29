Authors delight local audience

Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen have written and illustrated several hilarious and clever books together, and the Flying Pig brought them to the Town Hall in Shelburne, where they read three of those books: “Extra Yarn,” “Sam and Dave Dig a Hole,” and their newest collaboration, “Triangle.”

After the readings, Barnett and Klassen, who are as funny and charming as their books, answered questions from the audience and talked about becoming an author or illustrator, discussed their favorite things to read, and stayed to sign books and chat with their fans.

Photo by Chea Waters Evans