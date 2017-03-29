Bay Road Mobility study presented to Town

Depending on whom you ask, it is either an eco-friendly health booster that makes walking or bicycling to school safer for students, or it entails property theft that lowers home values.

Over 65 people filled the room on Tuesday night to hear The Bay Road Mobility study, presented by Beth Isler, Senior Planner at Toole Design Group.

The scoping study does not necessarily mean that there will be a future project. However, it is a necessary step to secure grants should the decision be made to move forward with any work – a step that would be taken if there is community will.

The study identified problems last autumn in a local concerns meeting. Those issues included: discomfort for people walking and bicycling, speed of vehicles, sight distances, poor connectivity, and the railroad underpass. This led to identifying a purpose: Develop a safe route along Bay Road between Harbor Road and U.S. Route 7.

Isler presented three alternatives, with two of the alternatives being similar but on opposite sides of Bay Road. Alternative One is a shared-use path along the north side, while Alternative Two would see a shared-use path along the south side of Bay Road. Alternative Three, the most extensive of the options, would have on-road bike lanes and a sidewalk along the south side.

There are some elements common to each of the alternatives, which Isler addressed in her presentation. Each would mean an enhanced crosswalk from Ti Haul Path to Shelburne Bay Park, improvements to the intersections at both Harbor Road and Shelburne Road, and improvements to the railroad underpass. Each would also entail driveway impacts. They also all assume that Bay Road Bridge will undergo reconstruction within the next few years.

Alternatives One and Two share the same price tag, $1 million, while Alternative Three bears a $6.7 million cost. However, some in the audience expressed doubt at those numbers, questioning whether that included compensation to homeowners for things such as removed trees and fences.

Reaction of those in attendance at the meeting was mixed, with several people very strongly opposed. Some were not against a project, but they questioned the options presented by Isler and had other suggestions, including a hybrid of Alternatives One and Two.

The scale of the options presented disappointed Kate Lalley, who described them as “massive.” The options, she believed, ignored the character of Bay Road. She said that she supported having more safety and security, but that did not necessarily have to mean something on which adults could ride bicycles.

Selectboard members were not enthusiastic about the options presented. Members decided not to choose a preferred alternative at the meeting.

The next step in the process sees Isler going back to work with the information gathered at Tuesday’s meeting. She will explore some of the hybrid options that had been suggested by members of the community.