Community Bulletin Board

Pet Licensing for cats and dogs due April 1: The cost is $12 for neutered/spayed and $16 for unaltered. Please register by March 31 and be entered into the drawing for Shelburne Cat of the Year and Shelburne Dog of the Year. Sponsored by Aubuchon Hardware, Happy Tails of Vt., Pet Food Warehouse, Prima Dogga, Shelburne Veterinary Hospital, and Tractor Supply Co.

Library Project survey: The town-wide survey was mailed out on March 8. You are encouraged to participate. The process is easy: simply complete the short survey, put it in the pre-addressed, stamped envelope and drop in in the closest mailbox.