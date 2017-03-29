News from the Pierson Library

Genealogy Resources Shelburne resident and Pierson Library volunteer John Kelley is offering several genealogy classes. If you are interested in learning more and exploring online, check out Heritage Quest – available to you for free with your library card. This comprehensive collection of American genealogical sources, including primary sources, local and family histories, and finding aids, will help satisfy your curiosity. Go to our website and look for the Heritage Quest icon on the left-hand side of our homepage.

Thursday! Musical Story Time with Inger Join Inger Dybfest at 10:30am for music, movement, and good books.

Thursday! Web Development for Seniors At 11am Shelburne resident Sheriefs Gamble will provide instruction in the basics of web development, tapping into the experience, creativity, and curiosity of seniors with the aim of creating web applications for area nonprofits.

Thursday! Movie Afternoon Join us at 3:15pm for “Sing,” and free popcorn with your viewing of this recent blockbuster movie. Rated PG.

Thursday! Minecraft Club Kids in grades 5 and up convene at the library at 6:30pm for a fun evening of Minecraft with friends! Enjoy snacks and Minecraft challenges in good company. Attendees must have Minecraft accounts. Please call 985-5124 if you need to use a library computer, as devices are limited. Please register.

Thursday night! Intro to Genealogy with John Kelley John Kelley offers this second meeting of a three-part genealogy series in the evening at the Wright House, 75 Harrington Avenue, at 6:30pm. John can help you start tracing your roots with insights on how to begin your research using readily available resources. Please register by calling the library.

Knitting 4 Peace Volunteer Bradie Hansen brings people together on Monday, April 3 at 1pm to knit and crochet items to be sent where needed. We can teach knitting/crocheting and provide patterns and some yarn. Please bring your own knitting needles or crochet hooks (and yarn if possible).

Intro to Genealogy with John Kelley at Shelburne Museum Kelley offers this second meeting of a three-part genealogy series on Wednesday, April 5 at 3pm at the Shelburne Museum’s Pizzagalli center. John can help you start tracing your roots with insights on how to begin your research using readily available resources. Please register by calling the library.

“The Spark of Creativity” Conversation Series with Fran Stoddard The Pierson Library partners with Shelburne Farms, Shelburne Museum, and All Souls Interfaith Gathering to offer an incredible series of conversations on creativity on Wednesday, April 5 at 6:30pm at All Souls Interfaith Gathering. FREE and open to the public. This week’s theme, Fostering Creativity, features speakers Rebecca Schwarz (artist and adjunct faculty at Champlain College) and Judy Klima (arts coach for Burlington’s Integrated Arts Academy).

Fairy Craft Afternoon Celebrate spring at our weekly Fairy Craft Program on Thursday, April 6 at 3:15pm. Use natural materials to construct gnome homes, toadstools, and more. Check out the library calendar on our website for a complete list of crafts, and be sure and call to register. Recommended for kids ages 5-12.

“Underground Airlines” Book Discussion The library partners with Geek Mountain State to offer this monthly Sci Fi/Fantasy Book Discussion Group. Join us Thursday, April 6 at 7pm for a discussion of “Underground Airlines” by Ben Winters, an alternate history exploration of present-day United States if the Civil War had never happened. Come hungry, as pizza will be served! Please call to register so that we’ll know how much pizza to order.

Books on Tap Book Discussion for Men: “Hillbilly Elegy” This monthly book discussion club for men meets Thursday, April 6 at 7:30pm at La Villa Bistro & Pizzeria to discuss current New York Times bestseller “Hillbilly Elegy” by J. D. Vance. Led by volunteer Andrew Everett; join us for some brews, chews, and a book discussion.

Travelogue Destination: Thailand! The Pierson Library partners with the Shelburne Parks & Rec Department and the Wright House on Saturday, April 8 at 3pm at the Wright House, 75 Harrington Avenue, to host Shelburne residents Oleh Kaarmik and Wichai Payungke as they introduce you to the people, culture, and rich food traditions of Thailand. We will end with a tasting of traditional Thai food and drink. There is a maximum of 20 spaces open for this talk, and pre-registration with the Shelburne Parks & Rec department is required. Call 985-9551 by April 3 to register.