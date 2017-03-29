Shelburne officer participates in Police Unity Tour



There are approximately 900,000 police officers serving communities across the nation. It can be a difficult job, a dangerous one, and, sometimes, a deadly one. Approximately every 61 hours, a police officer loses his or her life in the line of duty. Each year, there are more than 15,000 assaults on officers and nearly 14,000 injuries resulting.

For the past 20 years, the Police Unity Tour has seen officers riding in memory of those who died. This year, for the tenth time, Shelburne Police Department’s Josh Flore will be taking part in the ride, a police officers-only, 300-mile bicycle ride that serves both as memorial to fallen officers and as an awareness raiser of the dangers facing those who are sworn to protect and serve our communities.

Flore got involved with the ride in 2004. He was looking for a ride to get involved in that would allow him to support something he believes in. He came across this ride. Since then, Flore has ridden nine times, missing a couple of years along the way due to injury.

The ride helps to support the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, which honors America’s fallen law enforcement heroes who have died in the line of duty. Flore’s participation in the Police Unity Tour helps to sponsor the Memorial and programs like the Officer of the Month Award, Recently Fallen Alert notifications and other special projects.

The year that Flore got involved with the ride was the same year that the names of two local officers were being added to the wall. Vermont State Police Sergeant Michael Johnson and Essex County Sheriff’s Deputy Ruby Rainault had lost their lives in 2003 while on duty.

Flore has since become quite close to Johnson’s family. He wears a wristband with the name and information of the sergeant who was struck and killed by a suspect fleeing Vermont State Troopers.

The ride spans four days. Unlike some other rides, it is not self-paced. Teams of officers ride together, with Days 1 and 4 being “short” days where riders cover 50 miles, and Days 2 and 3 being “long” days with 100 miles covered each day.

“Every day that you ride, you run the gamut of emotion,” Flore said. The riders are not just friends but are sort of family; all are police officers.

The riders push off on May 9, and they arrive in Washington, D.C. on May 12, just in time for the candlelight vigil at the memorial on May 13.

Each rider has to raise $1,850 as an entry goal to participate in the ride. Those funds come from friends, family, and community members who wish to show their support.

Those interested in donating can drop off checks at the police department and Flore will fill out the form for them, or donations may be made online at http://my.policeunitytour.com/joshflore.