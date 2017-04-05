News from the Pierson Library

New art exhibit at the Pierson. Shelburne native Caroline Jones is exhibiting a vibrant and eclectic assortment of her watercolors, acrylics, wood cuts, and oil pastels at the library. Currently studying at Brown University, Caroline said that “Drawing and painting are my favorite ways to appreciate the world around me, and I love to create using whatever materials are around – from paper to scrap wood to ceramic tile.” The pieces in this exhibit are primarily from the past few months, but include a few sketched from various trips she has taken and some of her work from school. Be sure to drop by to view the exhibit.

Thursday night! Pierson Library volunteer John Kelley will lead another session of Introduction to Genealogy at the Wright House at 6:30pm. The session is free and open to the public, but please register in advance by calling the library at 802-985-5124.

Thursday night! The Geek Mountain State Sci-Fi Fantasy Book Group will gather at 7pm to discuss “Underground Airlines” by Ben H. Winters. Pizza will be served, so please register in advance by calling the library at 802-985-5124.

Thursday night! Books on Tap, the Book Group for Men, will gather at La Villa at 7:30pm to discuss the bestselling and much-talked-about book “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance. Please feel free to drop in and join them for brews, chews, and a wide-ranging discussion.

Family Game Strategy. Library volunteer Oliver Dienz will be hosting another family game time on Saturday, April 8, 1:30-4pm in the Historic Town Hall. This is a great way for the entire family to spend a rainy – or even snowy! – Saturday afternoon together. He has a wide variety of games available to choose from so no matter what your age or skill level, we’re sure you will find one to captivate your interest.

Travelogue: Destination Thailand. Would you like to do a bit of vicarious sightseeing or are you planning a trip to southeast Asia? Then drop by The Wright House (75 Harrington Ave.) on Saturday, April 8 at 3pm for an informative and tasty afternoon exploring the food and culture of this fascinating nation. Oleh Kaarmik and Wichai Payungke, Shelburne residents who once lived in Thailand, will introduce you to the people, culture, and rich food traditions of the country. Free and open to the public, but prior registration is required by calling Shelburne Parks and Recreation at 802-985-9551.

Tuesday Afternoon Book Club. The group will meet on Tuesday, April 11 at 1:30pm to discuss “Death of an Empire” by Robert Booth. This nonfiction book details the history of Salem, Mass., which was once the richest city in the United States. If this appeals to you, ask for a copy of the book at the front desk and join the group for the discussion.

Legislator Meet & Greet with Jessica Brumsted and Kate Webb. Curious about what the Legislature is doing in Montpelier? Have an issue you would like your legislators to address? Then come by the Library on Tuesday, April 11 at 6pm to meet your State Representative in an informal setting.

Genealogy 1 on 1: If you’re stuck on a particular branch of your family tree, drop by the library on Wednesday, April 12 between 1 and 4pm – or better yet, call the library at 802-985-5124 to set up your very own appointment. Library volunteer John Kelley will be here to offer you advice and guidance as you continue your work. If you haven’t yet started, then ask John for tips to get you off on the right track.

Youth Poetry Workshop. Join Shelburne Poet Laureate Rick Bessette on Wednesday, April 12 at 3:15pm. With Rick’s expert help, compose your own poem celebrating the arrival of Spring.

Musical Storytime. Join library volunteer Inger Dybfest on Thursday, April 13 at 10:30am for some songs & stories that even our youngest patrons can enjoy.

Web Development for Seniors. Join Shelburne resident Sheriefs Gamble for easy-to-understand instructions on the basics of web development, tapping into the experience, creativity, and curiosity of seniors with the goal of creating web applications for area nonprofits. Sessions will be held on Thursdays, April 13, 20, and 27 at 11am.

Fairy Crafts. Join us on Thursday, April 13 and 20 at 3:15pm for our Fair Craft Afternoons. On April 13, we will decorate wearable gnome hats and fairy wings; on April 20, we will decorate a toadstool big enough to sit on! Please register in advance so we will have enough materials for everyone.