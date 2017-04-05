Proposed zoning bylaw changes under consideration

There may be some zoning changes coming. There are proposed amendments that will be under consideration in a public hearing at the upcoming Selectboard meeting on April 11.

The proposed amendments affect four articles. The items getting consideration are sidewalks and paths, sign lighting, trailers and storage, setbacks from certain private ROWs (rights-of-way), and excavation and fill.

For sidewalks and paths, the changes would serve to promote connectivity between sites. Site Plan Review requirements would change. There would be expanded application requirements (such as narrative materials and plan) and expanded review requirements that would look at things such as the adequacy of sidewalks to accommodate traffic from a development.

The sign lighting changes are fairly technical, Director of Planning & Zoning Dean Pierce said. One of the bases for the proposed amendment is the potential impact on those using the roadway, since many signs are next to roads. Some language would be added, which would address halo lighting and establish a schedule for the lighting of signs.

Trailers and storage is proactive zoning. The proposed amendment helps to clarify what already exists and expands on it a bit. Under it, there would be complete screening or enclosure of items that are already regulated under the bylaw. It would make explicit the requirement for a permit for unregistered trailers being used for storage. It would also establish a permit requirement for portable storage containers that are being used for an extended period of time.

Setbacks from certain private ROWs would address an issue in one zoning district—residential. Pierce noted that it puts what has been a rule of thumb into official practice. This amendment is fairly narrow in scope—addressing a small number of places in the town.

The Excavation and Fill changes would help to clarify and simplify what is currently in the bylaws. It would change the trigger for a permit—adding a minimum volume of fill of eight cubic feet before the permit would be required. It would also allow the Water Superintendent to grant steeper-than-normal cut and fill slopes as well as steeper-than-normal final slopes.

Planning Commissioners had voted at their Feb. 9 meeting to submit these proposed changes to the Selectboard for consideration. The bylaws and proposed changes can be seen in full at:http://shelburnevt.org/DocumentCenter/Home/View/2423