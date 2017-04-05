Selectboard makes reappointments to Town committees

The March 28 Selectboard meeting kicked off an hour early with the Bay Road Pedestrian Bicycle Mobility Study presentation (see last week’s Shelburne News for details). The meeting proper saw members tackling a full agenda that included many things that had been delayed due to the blizzard rendering the March 14 meeting an impossibility.

Once the Selectboard meeting officially got underway at 7, members tackled a variety of items. A slate of reappointments was made to Commissions, Boards and Committees in the town. Town Officers appointed as well.

A grant application to VLCT-PACIF for ergonomic equipment for Town Staff was approved. The equipment is part of Director of Administration Ann Janda’s ongoing attempts at improving the workplace for staff.

A slate of liquor licenses was also before the Board for consideration. All that had paid the license fee by the time of the meeting were approved en masse.

A request from the Social Services Committee for use of the Community Fund was approved as amended. Initially, the committee’s plan was to go forward with using the money for scholarships through the Shelburne Craft School. This was altered slightly, with encouragement from Selectboard members, so that the money will be split; $1000 will go to funding those utilizing Recreation Department programs. The other $2850 will go to scholarships for camps and field trips throughout the year at the Craft School.

The Local Emergency Operation Plan was approved. New for this year is that a chain of command for activation has been clearly delineated.

Members discussed goals for the Annual Selectboard Retreat and Priority Planning Meeting, held each April. This year, it will be held at Shelburne Farms on April 5.

The Town’s match for the Unified Planning Work Program projects applied to through the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission for fiscal year 2018 was approved.

The Board also retroactively approved a Better Roads Grant application for a road erosion inventory.

Members also considered and approved, with slight change, Selectboard designations to sign Accounts Payable and Payroll warrant for April 2017 to March 2018.

While there was a packed agenda, members made quick work of it. The public portion of the meeting wrapped up at about 8:30pm with the Selectboard heading into Executive Session.