Springtime at Shelburne Farms means sheep and lambs

Shelburne Farms is hosting its annual “Sheep and Shear Delights Program” this Saturday, April 8. Visitors can stop in anytime from 10am to 1pm to watch sheep being sheared, spin wool into yarn bracelets, do some wool felting, and visit a few of the lambs and sheep in the Children’s Farmyard. Members: $5/person. Nonmembers: $6/person. No registration, just stop by. Cash or check only. Photo by Art Bell