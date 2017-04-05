Village Pedestrian Safety Group presents to Selectboard on April 11

Pedestrian safety in the Village has been a concern for many Shelburne residents. Those concerns spurred the formation of a group last summer dedicated to the issue. That group, the Village Pedestrian Safety Group, will be going before the Selectboard on April 11 to give a presentation.

The group was a grassroots effort, originating due to concerns over speeding cars and pedestrian safety on Falls and Marsett Roads. While the group started with a focus on Marsett and upper Falls Road, its focus expanded last autumn to include lower Falls Road as well.

“These roads are part of Shelburne’s historic village core. We would like to see the village core be a safe place for pedestrians, bicycles and cars alike while increasing connectivity throughout the village. Our village needs to be a beautiful, safe place where people can enjoy the many attractions that exist and not just a pass through on the way to somewhere else. These concerns have [been] documented in various town reports for many years,” member Jane Zenaty said.

Since its formation, the group has worked closely with Town staff and Local Motion regarding concerns. Although it is not an official Commission, Board or Committee, the group has held regular meetings and been in consistent contact with Town Manager Joe Colangelo, Director of Administration Ann Janda, and Director of Planning & Zoning Dean Pierce.

Some improvements have been made during the past several months. “We have made significant progress since last July including meeting with department heads from police, rescue and highway, the Bike/Paths Committee and the Tree Advisory Committee,” Zenaty said. The plan, she added, is to begin informing the public about demonstration projects after the group gives its update to the Selectboard on April 11.

“As far as any concrete improvements at this point, there has been increased police presence, a new crosswalk at Green Hills Drive and Marsett, and radar feedback carts during the good weather,” Zenaty said.

There have been other improvements around the Village as well. In recent months, the Town has added crosswalks at the Veterans Monument and on Marsett Road, repainted and thickened fog lines, and painted the speed limit on the road. Other improvements throughout the town to enhance safety in recent months have included the addition of a gate at Cynosure Drive and changing the parking ordinance regarding on-street parking along Martindale Road.

There are a variety of factors that come into play regarding Village pedestrian safety. “There are always seemingly competing needs that exist whenever change is explored. For example, it is important to take into account the need for emergency vehicles and trucks to be able to navigate the roads. That being said, experience has shown that in other communities, cars, trucks, pedestrians, and bicycles can coexist and our village can be a useable, safe, and pleasant place for all. Obviously, cost is always a factor,” Zenaty said.

There are several improvements that the group would like to see. “We have an extensive list of recommended improvements, some of which will be researched through the use of short-term demonstrations,” said Zanaty. “During these demonstrations, data will be collected. The ultimate goal is to slow traffic down, making it safer for everyone. For example, a crosswalk with a small curb extension that shortens the crosswalk improves safety for the pedestrians while still giving enough space for emergency vehicles and trucks. In addition, we would like to see a grass strip on Falls Road near the LaPlatte Nature area between the sidewalk and the road. Currently the sidewalk is at grade level with the road with no barrier between pedestrians and cars going at high rates of speed. There is enough width in that area to put in a grass strip and still have a bike lane.”

The group’s presentation at the April 11 Selectboard meeting will be a chance both for the group to share their concerns and hopes as well as gain feedback from the public.