Community Bulletin Board

New Alternatives Presentation, Bay Road Mobility Study, May 9, 6pm

Shelburne received a grant to work with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC) on a feasibility study to address bicycling and walking facilities on Bay Road. Increasing the use of alternatives to single-person automobiles for personal travel, including bicycling and walking, is a priority objective in the Shelburne Comprehensive Plan. At the March 28 presentation, all the alternatives were rejected by the residents and the Selectboard, and the consultant was asked to come back with a new set of options more suited to the unique issues of the Bay Road corridor. On May 9 at 6pm, the consultant, Toole Design Group, will present new design alternatives and solicit feedback.