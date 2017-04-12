Down dog for VT Dog Rescue

Nicci Micco will lead Saturday’s benefit. Courtesy photo

Find your inner pup (joyful, open-hearted, in the-moment!) in this playful vinyasa flow led by Yoga Roots teacher Nicci Micco. This is a donation-based class, with 100% of donations going to VT Dog Rescue, a Hinesburg-based nonprofit organization that saves dogs of all breeds, from puppies to seniors.

VT Dog Rescue saved Micco’s sweet pup Yo Biden (aka Yoda) from a kill shelter in Alabama and helped him find his way to her family last month.

The class will be this Saturday, April 15, 12-1:15pm. It is appropriate for all levels, and newbies are welcome. Suggested donation: $10-$15, cash or check made out to VT Dog Rescue.

