DRB agenda

Draft Agenda Shelburne Development Review Board

Wednesday, April 19, 7pm

Town Center Meeting Room 1

1. CALL TO ORDER (7pm)

2. PUBLIC COMMENT (7:05pm)

Topics not otherwise included in agenda.

3. APPROVAL OF MINUTES (7:10pm) April 5, 2017, April 13, 2017 (Site Visit)

4.DESIGN REVIEW APPLICATION(S) (7:15pm)

5. APPLICATION SUB12-05R1 (Continued) (7:20pm)

Sketch Plan Application by O’Leary-Burke Civil Associates, PLC on behalf of Mike and Lynn Roberts owners of Shelburne Village Self Storage for an amendment to a Commercial PUD. The application includes the addition of six self-storage buildings on the property. Property at 3933 Shelburne Road is located in the Mixed Use District, Stormwater-Impaired Watershed Overlay District and Floodplain and Watercourse Overlay District.

6. APPLICATION SUB04-05R3 (7:25pm)

Final Plan Application by Civil Engineering Associates on behalf of John and Amy Saar for the re-subdivision of an existing two lot subdivision into three lots. Property at 3735 Harbor Road is located in the Rural District, Lakeshore Overlay District and a portion in the Floodplain and Watercourse Overlay District.

7. OTHER BUSINESS, CORRESPONDENCE, AND ADJOURNMENT (Upon completion of Item 6)

DELIBERATIVE SESSION TO FOLLOW ADJOURNMENT, IF NEEDED

