Former Shelburne resident wins coveted British poetry competition

By Margery Sharp

In commemoration of National Poetry Month, there comes a story about an American poet, Jenny Land, who, while residing in Bath, England in 2016 on a sabbatical, entered a poetry contest held to honor the 90th official birthday celebration of England’s Queen Elizabeth.

The poet laureate of England, when asked to write such a poem, declined, so the British newspaper The Telegraph sponsored a contest to solicit poems from poets in the British Isles to celebrate the momentous occasion. Land, on leave from her teaching position at St. Johnsbury Academy, decided to enter the contest and she won first prize. The newspaper printed her winning poem, “Morning E.R.,” and accompanied it with a photo of the queen sitting at her desk with her “red box” (referred to in the poem) working on affairs of state.

Land grew up in Shelburne and attended local schools, graduating from CVU and Dartmouth College. At CVU she was active in choral activities, drama, and studied creative writing under one of her favorite teachers, Susanne London. She also competitively skied at the Cochran Ski School in Richmond.

Currently she teaches classes in literature and creative writing at St. Johnsbury Academy along with her husband, John Mackenzie, who also is on the Academy faculty. They met while she was studying at St. Andrews and Oxford Universities where she earned a master’s degree. The Mackenzies have eight-year-old twins.

Noting how much emphasis currently is placed on the study of the sciences, Land said, although she has a keen interest in the sciences, “I’m disappointed there is not more promotion of the study of humanities. We need to study humanities to understand ourselves as human beings. Stories are at the heart of knowing what it is to be human.” She added, “I’m deeply committed to the telling of stories.”

In connection with National Poetry Month she is emphasizing poetry in her classes. One of her own favorite poets to both teach and read is the American-born Elizabeth Bishop.

In 2015, Mackzenie was the grand-prize winner for that year’s Reader’s Digest Poetry Contest. Her poem “After the Death of Their Child,” which was inspired by the story of Charles and Anne Lindberg, was selected from over 4,800 entries.

In 2012 Land published a young adult novel set in Vermont in 1843 titled “The Spare Room.” It tells the story of a family and community embroiled in the discussion of the issue of slavery in America prior to the Civil War.

This February, Land published a book, “Teaching Rules: 52 ways to achieve teaching success” under her married name, Jenny Land Mackenzie. The publisher is the St. Johnsbury firm Brigantine Media, which specializes in producing works on business, fiction and education.

Following is Land’s winning poem dedicated to Queen Elizabeth’s official June 2016 birthday:

Morning E.R.

Forget the ermine, the polish and shine—

there she is as ever in sensible tweed,

resolutely pushing out of mind

her restless horses, the four corgis that need

a tromp along the burn through new June leaves—

you’d think more than six decades on

the ministers could revise their policies,

the officers dispatch each combat plane—

yet here we are living our arrowed days

through urban sprawl, through e-updates and floods,

knowing somewhere in a quiet room

we dreamed about in bookish childhood

the red box clicks open: our world resumes

afresh, anchored by that blue-eyed gaze.