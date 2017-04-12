Planning agenda

Agenda Shelburne Planning Commission

Thursday, April 13, 7pm

Town Center Meeting Room 1

1.CALL TO ORDER (7pm)

2. APPROVAL OF AGENDA (7:01pm)

3. ANNUAL ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING (7:02pm)

•Election of Chair

•Election of Vice Chair

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES (7:10pm) •March 23, 2017.

5. DISCLOSURES RELATING TO ANY POTENTIAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST (7:15pm)

6.COMMISSIONER QUESTIONS AND COMMENTS (7:20pm, or upon completion of item 5)

7. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC (7:25pm)

Limited individual comment on subjects not included on agenda.

8. FORM BASED ZONING PHASE 2 (7:30pm)

•Presentation by and discussions with project consultant(s).

9. OTHER ZONING ISSUES (8:30pm)

•Discussion of request regarding Daycare size restrictions.

•Discussion of remaining items on DRB list.

•Distribution of proposal relating to request relating to Integrated Agriculture.

10. COMPREHENSIVE PLAN UPDATE (8:45pm)

•Discussion of Guiding Principles and community profile

11. OTHER BUSINESS, CORRESPONDENCE, AND ADJOURNMENT (9pm or upon the completion of item 10)

Times listed above are estimates only.

Reasonable accommodations shall be provided upon request to ensure that this meeting is accessible to all individuals regardless of disability.