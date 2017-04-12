Town considers new beach house

Shelburne Beach is a popular spot for many of the town’s residents. Many consider it a beautiful spot to go and have some fun. However, there is one aspect of it that has met some criticism: the beach house.

“The current building is disrespectful to the space,” Town Manager Joe Colangelo said of the structure.

Colangelo is not alone in his view that the structure shortchanges what is otherwise a beautiful public space. Others have indicated that change is needed at the beach house. The Parks & Recreation Committee is recommending starting from scratch – scrapping the existing building and having a new one constructed in its place.

The Committee reached this conclusion after considering three possible approaches: deferred maintenance, renovations/alterations, or new construction. It was found that new construction would prove to be the most cost-effective approach.

Colangelo stressed that the consideration of the options was a “very broad-brushed look.” While there is an estimated price tag of $171,000 for the design and construction of the building, which would be located on the 16-by-48-foot footprint of the current structure, that price is far from being set in stone. It’s way too early, Colangelo said, to put too much into the numbers.

It is quite possible that, regardless of what the cost ends up being, a combination of public funds and private donations would cover it. The project, if it does move forward, is one that Colangelo believes would help to enhance an already beautiful public space.

A new beach house would not take the place of other necessary projects in Shelburne, such as Bay Road Bridge. “[It should be seen] not as a replacement to other projects but as a complement to other projects,” Colangelo said.