The Town is urging you to do your part and compost your yard and food waste. As long as the supply lasts, the Town is selling a backyard composting bin for $55. The bins normally retail for $100.

The 80-gallon composting bins convert grass, leaves, and table scraps into an abundant supply of rich garden soil. Made of recycled plastic, they snap together for easy assembly.

For more information, contact the Town Clerk’s office at 802-985-5116 or smoraska@shelburnevt.org.