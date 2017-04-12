Village Dog Park may be located on wetlands

It is a popular spot for area dogs and their humans to socialize and enjoy the outdoors, but concerns about the Shelburne Village Dog Park have recently surfaced regarding its possible location on wetlands.

The issue arose recently when the Department of Environmental Conservation found that an area that had previously been mapped as wetlands, and was being monitored by the neighboring power substation, had been filled in. This triggered an investigation by the department.

On Feb. 24, the Dog Park Committee received an email from the DEC saying that “the dog park may not be in compliance with the Vermont Wetland Rules.”

Kay Boyce, Dog Park Committee chair, said, “The Dog Park Committee is actively engaged in looking at the compliance/non-compliance issue in order to ascertain next steps: maintain the dog park at the current site or identify a new site. [The committee] is committed to providing the Town of Shelburne with a dog park that is safe and pleasurable for all visitors, canine and human.”

The issue is complex because the land had been conserved through Vermont Land Trust, but is town land, conditional upon its use as a dog park. The original agreement was with the initial dog park group, which was a private non-town-government-affiliated group. Since that time, the group has become a CBC (commission, board or committee).

In an email dated March 9, DEC district wetland ecologist Tina Heath sent an email to Town staff and Boyce that highlighted what had been discussed during a site visit. Compliance directives outlined by Heath include removing all fill, structures, and the waterline from the wetland and buffer zone, and restoration of the wetland and buffer zone.

The town could have the dog park area delineated by a professional wetland consultant. “However, based upon ground-truthing at the site visit, and the partial delineation shown on the VELCO map, it is likely that a good portion of the dog park is within wetland and buffer. The size and scope of the existing dog park is not feasible due to the Class II wetlands on the parcel,” Heath said in her email, adding that her recommendation would be to look “for alternative sites that can appropriately support a dog park of this size and the maintenance required.”

The town has yet to make further decisions regarding relocation of the park.