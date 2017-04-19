Edo Salon holding fundraiser for Steps to End Domestic Violence

A local salon will be helping a domestic violence group later this month. Edo will be the site of a fundraiser for Steps to End Domestic Violence (formerly Women Helping Battered Women), which is a group that provides domestic violence services and support in Chittenden County. The group’s services include emergency housing, transitional housing, support groups, economic justice advocacy, legal advocacy, a children’s program, and education and outreach.

Last year, the group served 108 people from Shelburne. That number included 48 adults and 60 children, including 17 adults and 13 children who were assisted with emergency housing. Those numbers, Development Officer Madeline Graham said, do not include any of the 2,193 people that the group served last year who chose to remain anonymous.

“Our mission is to assist in the transition to a safe, independent life for all those who have been affected physically, sexually, emotionally, or economically by domestic abuse and to promote a culture that fosters justice, equity, and safety,” Graham said.

On April 23, an event at Edo will be held to benefit the group. Brittny Mee, owner of B. Mee Art & Design, has partnered with the salon to host the fundraiser. She is a designer specializing in kitchen design.

“It is important to me that my organization finds ways to be involved with and contribute to the community. So along with regular classes, I look for worthwhile organizations to fundraise for via art classes,” Mee said of her involvement with Steps to End Domestic Violence.

At the April 23 fundraiser, Mee will lead students in painting eight-ounce jars and creating candles in them with a therapeutic blend of essential oils and wax. Candace Hoffman, the owner of Edo, is donating the salon space. In addition to donating the space for the class, Hoffman will make the relaxing essential oil used in the candles.

More information about Steps to End Domestic Violence can be found at stepsVT.org. The site also has a Shelburne-specific fact sheet.

The fundraiser will be held April 23 from 2 to 3pm. All supplies are included for the class. Space is limited. Tickets should be purchased in advance at http://sevendaystickets.com/events/42828429/make-an-essential-oil-candle-amp-a-hand-paint-glass-jar.