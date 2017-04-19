GoFundMe page set up to help fire victims — Julie Wright

In response to the April 12 Facebook post about a missing puppy, I posted a link to a GoFundMe set up for the puppy’s owner, Anne Labombard.

I’m Anne’s coworker at Healthy Living and everyone who knows her loves her. As soon as we found out what happened on Wednesday, our boss set up a GoFundMe. Green Mountain Pet and Tack is also helping out and I’ve copied their post from Facebook below. Along with Berkeley the hero puppy and Nora, the still missing kitty, Anne and Lizzy own two horses boarded at a local stable.

Green Mountain Pet and Tack Supply has also responded. To help the Jones family from Charlotte recover from their house fire, Green Mountain Pet and Tack has set up an account in their name. If you would like to make a donation to help them recover some of what they lost, please feel free to call or stop in at the store and we can add the dollar amount to their account. They will then be able to use those funds to replace any of their pet and equine items lost in the fire. 802-877-3200 M-F 9-6, Sat 9-5 & Sun 10-4.

https://www.gofundme.com/Annelabombardjoneshousefire

Thank you for offering to spread the word so we can help Anne and Lizzy!

Julie Wright