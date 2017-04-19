News from the Pierson Library

Thank you to all who filled out the recent survey regarding the new library and renovated Town Hall. We were gratified by the response rate and strong support for the new plans. As promised we awarded gift cards to three respondents who were chosen randomly in the raffle. The lucky winners were Steve Carpenter, Joyce George, and Joel Goldberg.

Homeschoolers The homeschoolers will meet on Friday, April 21 at 10:30am. Older students will discuss “The Doldrums” while the younger ones will discuss “Rufus the Writer.”

Fiber Arts Friday Bring your current handicraft project on Friday, April 21 at 3pm to enjoy the company of likeminded individuals over a cup of tea.

Family Game Strategy Join us on Saturday, April 22 at 1:30pm for a session of board games which all members of the family, regardless of their ages, can enjoy. We have a wide variety of games to choose from.

Tech Tutoring Week Here’s your chance to upgrade your technology skills and master that new (or old) device. Call the library at 985-5124 to set up a 1-on-1 appointment during the week of April 24-28. Our experts can show you how to navigate your iPhone, iPad, Kindle, or other device or give you tips on using Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or other social media.

Legislator Meet & Greet State Representatives Jessica Brumsted and Kate Webb will be at the library on Tuesday, April 25 at 6pm to talk with constituents. Stop by if you have a question or concern or just wanted to be updated on what the legislature is doing.

Responsible Mushroom Foraging and Harvesting Before you head out to the woods to gather mushrooms, come to the library on Tuesday, April 25 at 6:30pm for a presentation by Elliott. He will talk about the unique ecological importance of polypore (wood eating) mushrooms, developments in their uses as agents for radiant health, and how to best approach their year-round harvesting and preparation that encourages symbiosis and longevity for us as well as them.

Geneaology One-on-One If you are in need of advice or assistance in beginning or continuing your genealogical research, call to set up an appointment with volunteer John Kelley on Wednesday, April 26 between 1pm and 4pm.

Web Development for Seniors Join us on Thursday, April 27 at 11am for a session led by Sheriefs Gamble. Learn the basics of web development while he taps into your experience, creativity, and curiosity to create innovative web applications for area nonprofits.

What our book clubs are reading for their May meetings:

The Sci Fi/Fantasy Book Club will meet on Thursday, May 4 at 7pm to discuss “The Regional Office is Under Attack” by Manuel Gonzalez.

Books on Tap: Book Group for Men will meet on Thursday, May 4 at 7:30pm at La Villa to discuss “Lincoln in the Bardo” by George Saunders.

The Tuesday Night Book Club will meet on May 16 at 6:30pm to discuss “Infinite Home” by Kathleen Alcott.

The Wednesday Morning Book Club will meet on May 17 at 10am to discuss “A Fierce Radiance” by Lauren Belfer. All of the book clubs welcome new participants. If you are interested in a particular books, just ask at the front desk.