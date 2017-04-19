Planning agenda

Agenda Shelburne Planning Commission

Thursday, April 27, 7pm
Meeting Room 1
Shelburne Municipal Center

1. CALL TO ORDER (7pm)
2. APPROVAL OF AGENDA (7:01pm)
3. APPROVAL OF MINUTES (7:05pm)
•April 13, 2017.
4. DISCLOSURES RELATING TO ANY POTENTIAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST (7:10pm)
5. COMMISSIONER QUESTIONS AND COMMENTS (7:15pm)
6. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC (7:20pm)
Limited individual comment on subjects not included on agenda.
7. COMPREHENSIVE PLAN UPDATE (7:25pm)
•Discussion of overall vision and framework for updating Comprehensive Plan.
8. OTHER ZONING ISSUES (8:30pm)
•Consider whether to warn public hearing on zoning change regarding daycare size restrictions in Mixed Use District.
•Consider whether to warn public hearing on zoning change regarding shop/delicatessen in Shelburne Falls District.
•Consider whether to warn public hearing on zoning change regarding Integrated Agriculture in Rural Zoning District.
9. FORM BASED ZONING PHASE 2 (8:45pm)
•Discussion of Plans for Community Forum.
10. HIKING, BIKING, AND WALKING MAP (8:55pm)
•Opportunity to provide comments on map presented by Joannah Ralston.
11. OTHER BUSINESS, CORRESPONDENCE, AND ADJOURNMENT (9pm)

Times listed above are estimates only.

