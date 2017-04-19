Vermont Teddy Bear announces newest bear to Bears That Care program

Vermont Teddy Bear announced its newest addition to the Bears That Care program: limb loss and limb difference bears. Working closely with the Amputee Coalition, Vermont Teddy Bear has created this collection of bears to help those with limb loss and limb difference.

“We are really proud of the whole Bears That Care program, and are very excited about this bear and our partnership with the Amputee Coalition,” said Bill Shouldice, CEO of Vermont Teddy Bear Company.

The idea for the new bears came from teddy bear designer Cassandra Clayton as she was brainstorming ways to grow the Bears That Care program. “We are constantly thinking about how our bears can touch more hearts and spread more love,” said Abby Temeles, bear brand manager. “What we realized is that we wanted to have a line of bears for every body.”

Limb loss and limb difference bears can be tailored to match the receiver, and 20% of every sale of these bears is donated directly to the Amputee Coalition.

“Partnering to create these Bears That Care helps demonstrates that everybody looks different – and that’s ok. We know kids (and bear-loving adults) will appreciate being able to choose a bear with limb loss, and we appreciate that the profits help support our nationwide programs,” said Karen Lundquist, chief communication officer of the Amputee Coalition. “We look forward to a long, exciting partnership with Vermont Teddy Bear.”

The limb loss and limb difference bears officially launch on Thursday, April 20.