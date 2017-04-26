100,000 gallons of wastewater spill into the lake

It was a blockage that sent the wastewater into overflow, spilling an estimated 100,000 gallons. However, Wastewater Superintendent Chris Robinson noted, many factors led to it not being discovered and fixed for several days.

On April 11, a man out for a jog in the area of Munroe Brook on Bay Road noticed a sewer smell. He made a call to the Wastewater Department. Unfortunately, his call was to Wastewater Treatment Facility #2’s number – an answering machine that was not checked on a daily basis.

It was not until Robinson was listening to messages on his way back from a meeting in South Burlington the following Monday, April 17, that the alert was raised. Robinson promptly went over to the area, found the leak, and got a crew out. The situation was remedied a short time later.

It is unclear when the overflow began, but it appears that it had occurred for at least eight days. However, once the message was heard and the overflow located, the overflow was ended within 20 minutes.

All necessary notifications were made, and the Health Officer came out to evaluate the situation. It was deemed that no notice needed to be posted. There appears to be no negative environmental impact from the incident.

The number that had been called is not used for emergencies. The situation is one that the Town does not want repeated. Town Manager Joe Colangelo said that the department took immediate steps to ensure that this will not happen again. To that end, the Wastewater Department has added an emergency contact number to the facility’s messaging system and is updating website information.

In an open letter to the public, Robinson addressed the issue by saying, “This is a very unfortunate event that the Town does not take lightly. Many factors were involved that allowed this overflow to continue for such a long duration. The Wastewater Department’s answering machine was not checked on a regular basis. This will be corrected. The manhole that overflowed is not located within or adjacent to any roads and is a cross-country line. The location of cross-country lines make it difficult to detect overflows. The Town’s Wastewater system includes a very sophisticated alarm system (+/-500 alarms) that monitors each facility and sixteen pump stations. However, the Wastewater Department does not have any means to detect manhole overflows other than being notified by the public. The Town currently owns approximately 900 manholes.”

The department, Robinson said in an interview, needs citizens to let them know if something doesn’t seem right. He said that a follow-up call had been made to the person who had left the message, and that he liked what the man said about things being a “community effort.”

In the event of a wastewater emergency, community members are urged to contact Shelburne Dispatch at 802-985-8051. This will guarantee that the on-call operator is promptly notified of the issue.