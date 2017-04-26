Community Bulletin Board

New Alternatives Presentation – Bay Road Mobility Study, May 9, 6pm: Shelburne received a grant to work with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission on a feasibility study to address bicycling and walking facilities on Bay Road. Increasing the use of alternatives to single-person automobiles for personal travel, including bicycle and walking, is a priority objective in the Shelburne Comprehensive Plan. At the March 28 presentation, all alternatives were rejected by the residents and the Selectboard, and the consultant was asked to come back with a new set of options more suited to the unique issues of the Bay Road corridor. On May 9 at 6pm, the consultant, Toole Design Group, will present new design alternatives.

Passports: The town clerk’s office is accepting Passport Applications (DS 11) by appointment only as of May 1, 2017. Due to an increase in new passport applications, we feel this change will enable us to provide you with the best customer service possible. Please call the office 802-985-5116 to make an appointment. We will continue to provide walk-in passport photo services during normal business hours.

Green Up Day Saturday, May 6: Contact coordinator Alice Lissarrague at alice.lissarrague6@gmail.com.