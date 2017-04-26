Fiddlehead ‘Mastermind’s’ donation to UVM Children’s Hospital

In addition to brewing some great beer, Fiddlehead Brewing Company has made doing good part of its philosophy. The company, which has become a definite part of the Shelburne landscape in its spot at the southern end of town along U.S. Route 7 and recently expanded into a new 10,000-square-foot brewing facility, just made its largest-ever donation to The University of Vermont Children’s Hospital.

The donation of $119,406 will be used to help improve spaces where young patients can relax and play while staying at the hospital. The company raised the money through sales of its summertime specialty Mastermind beer. Fiddlehead head brewer and owner Matt Cohen said that 80 cents of the price of each can sold went to charity.

Proceeds from the sale of the beer were donated to a Vermont team that participated in the 24-hour video gaming marathon “Extra Life,” which benefits hospitals in the Children’s Miracle Network. Cohen’s son, Noah, had organized “Team Mastermind” for the marathon.

Fiddlehead Brewing Company’s contribution from can sales combined with the fundraising efforts of nearly 300 Extra Life participants and other contributions brought the total funds raised by Team Mastermind to $141,000 – a record-breaking amount. This gift triggered another, with an additional $30,000 gift from Entertainment Software Association Foundation.

This was the company’s third year participating in Extra Life, and the donation of more than $119,000 was its largest to date. Cohen said that the company had donated more than $40,000 the previous year.

The cause is a close to Cohen’s heart. His own son spent a bit of time in the UVM Children’s Hospital.

“We’re community-based. We’re a family business,” Cohen said, explaining how the charitable donation fit in with Fiddlehead’s philosophy.

In a press release, Cohen expressed his appreciation to the community. “I’m incredibly appreciative of the support and loyalty of our customers who turned out to purchase Mastermind, and who share our passion for a cause that is so important both to my family and our community in Vermont and upstate New York,” said Cohen. “Through their support, we will be able to impact the lives of many children and families. Using our success to help others is one of the great privileges of owning my own business.”

In the same press release, Chief of Pediatrics Dr. Lewis First said, “The support of community members like the Cohens and their team of supporters is vital to our children’s hospital, and this donation will certainly bring many smiles to our pediatric patients.

“The Cohens and Fiddlehead Brewing offer a powerful example of how small businesses can cultivate a philanthropic spirit and make a big difference in our community.”