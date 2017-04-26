Form Based Zoning discussion tonight

Phase 2 of Form Based Zoning will be addressed at the Planning Commission’s meeting on April 27. Thursday night’s discussion will be more organizational in nature, said Director of Planning & Zoning Dean Pierce.

The discussion comes on the heels of an extensive discussion held on April 13, and will relate to the upcoming community meeting on May 11. A more extensive discussion of FBZ is planned, and the public is encouraged to attend.

Phase 2 of FBZ is not, Pierce said, as extensive as the first phase. Phase 1 put an entire new system in place, albeit as an option. The second phase involves refining, simplifying, and clarifying that system, with the goal of making FBZ more appealing.

“When Phase 2 is completed we hope the FBZ zoning will be easier to use and clearer, and that benefits offered by FBZ will be more apparent. Although a fair number of potential applicants have discussed using FBZ, only one actually filed an application intending to pursue a FBZ project. (Another individual is poised to file an application.) There are also some facets of FBZ that might not have received as much discussion as some in the community would have liked them to receive. Phase 2 is an opportunity for those facets to be discussed more and potentially refined,” Pierce said via email Monday afternoon.