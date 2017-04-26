News from the Pierson Library

Thursday! Web Development for Seniors at 11am Are you a senior interested in learning about internet sites and tools? Local Shelburne resident Sheriefs Gamble will provide instruction in the basics of web development, tapping into the experience, creativity, and curiosity of seniors with the aim of creating web applications for area nonprofits.

Tech Tutoring Week Here’s your last chance in April to upgrade your technology skills and master that new (or old) device. Call the library at 802-985-5124 to set up a 1-on-1 appointment today or Friday, April 28. Our experts can show you how to navigate your iPhone, iPad, Kindle, or other device or give you tips on using Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or other social media.

Knitting 4 Peace with volunteer Bradie Hansen Monday, May 1 at 1pm, Knitting 4 Peace brings people together to knit and crochet items to be sent where needed. We can teach knitting/crocheting and provide patterns and some yarn. Please bring your own knitting needles or crochet hooks (and yarn if possible).

Geneaology One-on-One If you are in need of advice or assistance in beginning or continuing your genealogical research, call the library to set up an appointment with library volunteer John Kelley on Wednesday, May 3 between 1 and 4pm.

Musical Story Time with Inger Bring your little ones to the library on Thursday, May 4 at 10:30am for an enjoyable time for toddlers. They will be enchanted by Inger’s songs and stories.

“The Regional Office is Under Attack” Book Discussion: Thursday, May 4 at 7pm. The monthly Sci Fi/Fantasy Book Discussion Group will be discussing discuss “The Regional Office is Under Attack” by Manuel Gonzalez. According to The Guardian, “Gonzales’s book . . . gathers up conventions of all genres – hot killer assassin teens, hostage-scenario nailbiter, supernatural mystery – without sinking into any of them, or letting them get stale.” Come hungry, as pizza will be served. Please call to register so that we’ll know how much pizza to order: 802-985-5124.

Books on Tap: Book Group for Men will meet on Thursday, May 4 at 7:30pm at La Villa to discuss “Lincoln in the Bardo” by George Saunders.