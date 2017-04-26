PARKS and REC NEWS

27th Annual Champlain Classic Sunday, May 7: choose a 5K or 10K option. The course has been designed to incorporate the Ti-Haul and Shelburne Bay recreation paths. Volunteers are needed to help at water stations and along the trail! Please call the Recreation Department if you are interested at 802-985-9551. For more race details, visit www.champlainclassic.com. Prerace registration is now closed, but registrations will be accepted on race day from 7-8:15am.

GPS Junior Soccer Designed especially for children 3-5 years of age. Registration deadline is May 1. This program will run on Fridays from 10-10:45am from May 5 to June 9 (no soccer May 26). The cost is $75, and program will be held on the baseball field behind Town Offices.

Shotokan Karate For adults and kids ages 8 and up. Improve your fitness level, challenge yourself, and have fun. Registration deadline is May 3. The session will run May 4-June 22, on Thursdays from 6:30-8pm in the Shelburne Town Gym. The fee is $40 (does not include required uniform).

Bike Rodeo presented by Shelburne Police Department Saturday, May 20, 9am-12pm. A fun, free event designed for bike riders from kindergarten through 5th grade. Instructed by members of the Shelburne Police Department, the event will include bicycle and helmet inspection, basic training on bicycle safety, and an obstacle course to practice steering. A proper working bicycle and helmet are required. An adult must attend with their child. Call or email the Rec office to preregister.