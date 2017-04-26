Scott Sivo named SCS co-principal

The selection of Scott Sivo as Shelburne Community School co-principal means that the hometown boy is coming to work in his community.

Sivo purchased a home in Shelburne in 2016, and was named earlier this month as the SCS co-principal, leading faculty, staff, and students with Co-Principal Allen Miller. He is succeeding Pati Beaumont, who held that position for five years. Sivo starts his new position July 1, the day after Beaumont wraps up her final day at the school.

Sivo was selected by a search committee comprised of Chittenden South Supervisory Union Superintendent of Schools Elaine Pinckney, Champlain Valley Union High School Principal Adam Bunting, SCS educators Jensa Bushey, Kari Ahern, and Cara Crowther, Miller, and Board member Tim Williams.

“There were two rounds of interviews, a site visit by Scott to SCS, and a site visit by a subset of the committee to Middlebury Union Middle School. By statute, I recommend the candidate to the board, in this case the CVSD board,” Pinckney wrote in an email.

“I am delighted to welcome Scott Sivo to the Shelburne Community School and to the leadership team of the Champlain Valley School District. Scott is a collaborative educator who brings exceptional skills, focus, and a student-centered mindset,” Pinckney wrote in a press release.

Sivo comes to Shelburne from Middlebury Union Middle School, where he has served as an administrator. His eight years as a school leader also include guiding students at Hull High School in Hull, Mass. He also taught social studies at G.R. Edwards Middle School in Rocky Mount, N.C. and at Hull High School.

Sivo ranks his experience at Hull High School as one of the highlights of his educational career. “As a first-year assistant principal, I entered a situation where the economic downturn had caused deep cuts in our budget and staffing,” Sivo recalled. “The community rallied in the face of that adversity and fund-raised endlessly just to make ends meet. In the face of seemingly impossible economic odds, we experienced a period of unprecedented growth and success as a school community…In 2012, Hull High School was recognized by then-Secretary of Education Arnie Duncan as a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. Sharing that award with our students and our community is the career moment, which stands out to me.”

Sivo’s unabashed enthusiasm for education is mirrored in his personality and his work ethic, said SCS PTO Co-President and search committee member Dawn Fragola. “As a parent of a student at SCS, I feel our school is very fortunate to welcome Scott into our community. He has a positive attitude and cheerful outlook.”

A R.I. native, Sivo majored in government and minored in education at Colby College, where he met his wife. The couple has two daughters, one of whom is now in first grade at SCS. Sivo doesn’t foresee any problems with his daughter studying at the school while he works there. “I honestly don’t (predict any issues),” Sivo said. “It is a new situation, which both my daughters are extremely excited about…I take very seriously my responsibility to do what is best for the growth and development of all children. I don’t think my approach will change just because two of them happen to be my children.”

Sivo’s path to the Community School is a natural progression, he noted. “The timing was just right for me and my family,” he said. “This fall, I took a piece of scratch paper and listed the eight or so jobs in Vermont that would make me consider leaving my current post in Middlebury. Middle grades co-principal at SCS was number one on my list.”

As the school year’s conclusion nears, Sivo is eager for teachers and families to know he’s ready to embrace his new position. “I just want them to know how honored I am to be given this opportunity and how excited I am to meet the students, teachers, and families that make up the SCS community. I am ready to get to work.”