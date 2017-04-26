Selectboard decides on goals for coming year

At the Selectboard’s Annual Retreat, held at Shelburne Farms on April 5, members laid out a collection of priority objectives for the coming year. These priorities included seven big-picture goals.

Chief among the seven goals are economic development and Selectboard/town outreach. For economic development, items within the goal include U.S. Route 7 North, the former “Red Apple” motel, Tax Increment Finance district, an economic committee, and a consultant. Staff will make a presentation and introduction in May to advance this goal.

Selectboard/town outreach includes holding Selectboard meetings and forums at other locations, which is something that has been done previously with a meeting held at Wake Robin. Other items within the goal are to investigate communications improvements and outreach at the Farmers Market. Concrete actions on this goal are to be determined.

Other goals for the year include town planning, stormwater, Library and Town Hall, dispatch, and organizational needs. Among the actions planned to address these goals: inviting the Planning Commission to a Selectboard meeting in May for discussion, staff presenting on stormwater to get things started regarding management and utility, presentation and determination of next steps for the Library and Town Hall at the second May Selectboard meeting, monthly reports from Town Manager Joe Colangelo regarding dispatch, and the Town Manager and Selectboard working together and engaging in constant communication.

The priority goals were formalized at the April 11 meeting of the Selectboard.