Town not able to work deal for Railroad parking lot



After more than a year of trying to sort things out regarding the Railroad parking lot, there will be no lease between the State of Vermont and the Town due to Vermont Railway choosing to exercise their right to rescind the offer. However, a deal has been struck that allows the Shelburne Craft School to lease 15 spaces.

The situation began in Jan. 2016 when Vermont Railway blocked off the parking lot in retaliation after being served with a Notice of Violation regarding its intermodal facility. The barrier was removed, but things were still not sorted.

Then-Representative Joan Lenes brought back a lease from Montpelier. The terms were not favorable for Shelburne.

“[It was] just not a lease that was advantageous at all to the Town,” Town Manager Joe Colangelo said, adding that attempts to make minor modifications to the language were rejected by the State.

As of now, that Vermont Railway has rescinded the offer, but a small portion of the lot will be leased directly to Shelburne Craft School. The Railway will use the other part of the lot.

In addition, Vermont Railway plans to put up a gate between the fire station parking lot and the railroad parking lot.

“Traffic speeding through this lot has been a safety concern for a long time,” said Selden Houghton, Vermont Railway Assistant Vice President. “There was a gate there years ago, but it was not a strong one (and susceptible to vandals). This one will be.” He noted that both the fire and police departments would be able to access the gate.

While things did not work out in the Town’s favor, Colangelo is glad that things did turn out for the Craft School.

The situation does highlight one of the issues facing the town: parking. Colangelo said that, this lot notwithstanding, the Town needs to make more parking available. “I think that we can create more opportunities without paving over green grass,” he said.