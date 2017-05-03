Race and traffic stops study presented on May 23

Race and traffic stops were the subjects of a recent study by a University of Vermont economics professor. On May 23, Professor Stephanie Seguino will discuss her findings at a presentation here in Shelburne.

In her study, Seguino and her coauthor, visiting associate professor Nancy Brooks, looked at data from across Vermont, including Shelburne. “Driving While Black and Brown in Vermont” examined whether there is racial bias against black and Hispanic drivers in the state.

Vermont is generally considered to be a fairly liberal state. “…Vermont was one of the first states to legalize civil unions and to push (unsuccessfully) for a single payer health care system. When it comes to race relations, it is assumed that Vermont is equally liberal and as result racial bias towards people who are Black and Hispanic, evident in other parts of the country, should largely be absent here,” Seguino and Brooks said in their report.

Data from 29 police departments from across the state were analyzed, to varying degrees, at four levels: the state, counties, local police agencies, and, when the data was available, within-agency at the officer level.

During their research, the pair found a need for maintaining better data. For instance, analysis at the state level was done only for 2015 due to a lack of complete data for the rest of the time period, which spanned from 2010 to 2016.

Seguino and Brooks reached several conclusions based on their study. They stated that they found that whites and Asians are stopped at rates less than their estimated shares of the driving population, but that blacks and Hispanics are “over-stopped relative to what would be expressed, given their estimated share of the driving population.”

The pair also found that, in keeping with a national pattern, male drivers tend to be stopped more frequently than female drivers. However, Seguino and Brooks believe that “a significantly larger share of Black and Hispanic drivers stopped are male as compared to White or Asian drivers who are male.”

The scope of the report did not include which state or town the stopped drivers were from, a factor that could influence conclusions drawn from the data.

While Seguino’s presentation on May 23 is a chance for conversation, Town Manager Joe Colangelo cautions that it should not be viewed as an endorsement by the town of Seguino’s work.

“Inviting the professor to share her work does not mean I endorse her work. I do not have the academic or law enforcement credentials to properly evaluate her research methods, analysis, or conclusions. I have invited her to present because I believe dealing with difficult topics head-on is better than running away from them,” Colangelo said.

Seguino’s presentation will be held in Meeting Room 1 at 6pm just before the May 23 Selectboard meeting. The public is encouraged to attend. Seguino and Brook’s report can be found at:http://www.uvm.edu/giee/pdfs/SeguinoBrooks_PoliceRace_2017.pdf.