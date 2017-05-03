Selectboard covers range of issues at latest meeting

The Selectboard met April 25 for the second regular meeting of the month. Before them was a slate of items ranging from CBC appointments to the Vermont Railway, Inc. v. Town of Shelburne litigation.

The meeting started in executive session to discuss litigation strategy regarding Shelburne Shipyard’s appeal to the environmental court over a Development Review Board’s decision.

The issue stems from an action when Shelburne Shipyard made an application to move a building by 20 feet, but moved it significantly more than that. After a neighbor complained, the town investigated, and a Notice of Violation was issued. Shelburne Shipyard requested a variance from the DRB, which was denied.

Afterward, members voted to authorize the town attorney to commence enforcement action and represent the Town regarding the Notice of Violation appeal and Request for Variance decisions.

Water Quality Superintendent Chris Robinson updated the board on stormwater. He is working with South Burlington to investigate funding options for future stormwater needs. A stormwater utility is likely in the near future. Robinson is planning a full presentation for Sept. on the prospect of a stormwater utility. At this point, data is still being collected on impervious surfaces and tax-exempt properties.

All three members up for reappointment on the Ethics Committee will continue. Ethics Committee Chair Lee Suskin said that they work well together, provide different perspectives, and listen to and respect each other.

Members were appointed to Commissions, Boards, and Committees. Barbra Marden and Kristina Guerrero gained spots on the Social Services Committee, while Kristin Prior joined the Dog Park Committee.

There were three contenders for one spot on the Planning Commission. Selectboard members considered the choices during an executive session at the end of the meeting and chose Perry Gagliardi for the open seat. Another spot will be vacated shortly, and Selectboard members appointed Andrew Everett to fill it.

Members voted 3-1 to reimburse Bill and Toni Supple for expenses in the amount of $3,985 related to the primitive path constructed last fall. The expenses had arisen due to concerns over property boundaries. The Supples were also on the agenda for consideration of a waiver of a property tax penalty. However, after much debate with members concerned about setting a precedent, Bill Supple opted to withdraw the request.

Finance Director Peter Frankenburg gave a review of Quarter 3 of Fiscal Year 2017. He said that all the departments are on target, and there may even be savings on health insurance costs.

The board endorsed Kate Lalley as a local official for the Vermont Downtown Development Board.

The public portion of the meeting concluded with an update and discussion of the Vermont Railway litigation. Von Stange gave a quick background of the case and reiterated that Barrett Trucking clearly had an interest in the project. A memo from Vermont Railway President David Wulfson described the intermodal facility’s primary purpose as for “distribution.”

Post-hearing briefs have been filed and, at the time of the Selectboard meeting, reply briefs were due shortly. Von Stange said he expects an expedited decision, possibly within a matter of weeks.