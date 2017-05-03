Shelburne Fire maritime emergency responders receive national certification

Three members of the Shelburne Fire Department braved temperatures in the 30s and 40s on Lake Champlain last weekend to complete their North American Safe Boating Law Administrator/Boat Operator Search and Rescue certification.

Shelburne Fire Lt. Dwight Mazur, Lt. Devin Major, and Senior Firefighter Jim Buell logged 25 hours of classroom instruction and 16 hours of on-the-water training taught by USCG personnel to complete the course. Certified boat operators are nationally qualified to respond to maritime emergencies and are entered into a qualification database maintained by NASBLA and recognized by the USCG and FEMA.

SFD’s Marine units respond to between 10-15 maritime emergencies each year, including boat fires, missing persons, search and rescue, medical emergencies, and environmental hazards. Boat crews and rescue swimmers also provide safety coverage for numerous swimming, boating, and recreational events throughout the spring, summer and fall. The Shelburne Fire Department is a member of the Lake Champlain Marine Task Force and the Lake Champlain Marine Rescue South group.