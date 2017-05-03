Thank you from Shelburne Historical Society — Dorothea Penar

On behalf of the Shelburne Historical Society, I would like to thank Roger Allbee, Sam Dixon, Julie Edwards, Marshall Webb, and Alec Webb for their wonderful presentations on Vermont agricultural history and Shelburne Farms’ contribution to Shelburne’s agricultural history and future.

The event was well attended and I received many compliments about the presentations from attendees. Shelburne is so fortunate to have people in our community who will generously share their knowledge and interest of history with our town. The Shelburne Historical Society is committed to bringing events of varying topics of Shelburne/Vermont history to our community.

Thank you again to our Shelburne Farms heritage speakers of April 17, and thank you to our members, who make our events possible.

Dorothea Penar

P.S. To become a member of the Society, download a form from our website: www.shelburnehistoricalsociety.org. Our email address is shelburne1763@gmail.com.