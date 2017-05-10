Bay Road mobility study misses mark, put on hold

A new take on possibilities for Bay Road mobility was presented Tuesday. Over 30 concerned citizens turned out to hear Director of Planning & Zoning Dean Pierce give the presentation in place of consultant Beth Isler, Senior Planner at Toole Design Group, who was absent from the meeting.

The consultant responded to some of the criticisms of the three options that were unveiled at a meeting held on March 28. Those alternatives had been considered by some as being “too massive” for the Bay Road corridor and not in keeping with the character of the road.

The new alternative that Boston-based Isler presented portioned Bay Road into four segments – one from Shelburne Farms to the Laplatte River Bridge, the second from the LaPlatte River Bridge to Yacht Haven Drive, the third from Yacht Haven Drive to the railroad underpass, and the fourth from the underpass to Shelburne Road. Each of these four segments were presented with different path/trail options due to the amount of space.

This round was still viewed as too massive by residents who spoke at the meeting. A petition signed by over 50 Bay Road residents was presented to the Selectboard that opposed the project.

In addition, all agreed that before any projects are undertaken, the LaPlatte River Bridge and the railroad underpass need replacing. Once those projects are done, then a comprehensive plan can commence.

While the tone of comments was a bit more subdued than that of the earlier meeting—during which some residents had described the options presented as property theft and damaging to home values—there was still a sense among many of those speaking that the Town should hit “pause” on the project. While many believe that something needs to be done along the road, the alternative that Isler had created was generally viewed as not the right fit.

Members of the Selectboard voted unanimously that the project was complete and that Isler should send her final report.