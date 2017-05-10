Development Review Board agenda

Draft Agenda Town of Shelburne
Development Review Board
Wednesday, May 17, 7pm
Town Center Meeting Room 1

Agenda items subject to change prior to meeting date

1. CALL TO ORDER (7pm)
2. REORGANIZATION MEETING (7:05pm)
3. PUBLIC COMMENT (7:10pm)
Topics not otherwise included in agenda.
4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES (7:15pm)
April 19, 2017
5.DESIGN REVIEW APPLICATION(S) (7:20pm)
6. APPLICATION SP17-03 (7:25pm)
Application by Dorothy Mickles on behalf of The Terraces Area Association for a Site Plan Amendment including the addition of six additional parking spaces. Property at 5000 The Terraces is located in the Residential District and Stormwater Overlay District.
7. APPLICATION SUB04-10R1 (7:30pm)
Application by Krebs & Lansing Consulting Engineers on behalf of Jay Desautels for Preliminary Plan approval of a 6-lot Residential PUD. Property at 0 Pond Road is located in the Rural District and a portion of the Floodplain and Watercourse Overlay District.
8. CBC REPORTING FORM DISCUSSION (7:35pm)
9. OTHER BUSINESS, CORRESPONDENCE, AND ADJOURNMENT (Upon completion of Item 8)
DELIBERATIVE SESSION TO FOLLOW ADJOURNMENT, IF NEEDED

Individual hearing times listed above are estimates only.

Participation in the proceedings is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.

Reasonable accommodations shall be provided upon request to ensure that this meeting is accessible to all individuals regardless of ability.

