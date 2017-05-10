Garlic Mustard Eradication Day Saturday

The fourth annual Garlic Mustard Eradication Day at Shelburne Bay Park takes place on Saturday from 9 to 11am.

For the past three years, with the support of the Shelburne Natural Resources and Conservation Committee, community volunteers, including CVU high school students, have spent a mid-May Saturday morning pulling these invasive plants at Shelburne Bay Park.

Volunteers are again needed to help with the pulling out the garlic mustard, which in turn saves native plants and animal life. Meet your neighbors, green up the woods surrounding Allen Hill, and bring some home to make delicious garlic mustard recipes.

Garlic mustard is an edible plant of the cabbage family. It arrived in Long Island with European settlers in 1868. The early settlers used it as a remedy for gangrene and ulcers, as well as a food source (think pesto).

An invasive plant comes from another region, and the insects and diseases that plague them in their native lands are often absent (or exist in lower numbers) in their new homes. Without competition, they spread rapidly and crowd out native plants so the area becomes a monoculture.

Garlic mustard competes with the growth of native ephemeral spring flowers (such as trillium, hepatica, Carolina spring beauty, Jack-in-the-Pulpit, trout lily, bloodroot, and columbine), the earliest flowers to appear after a long cold winter.

Although short-lived, ephemeral flowers bloom when the leaves of the trees are still in bud. When the spread of garlic mustard is left unchecked, large areas of these ephemerals are permanently lost. This in turn disrupts the food chain, including the loss of local insects that feed on native flowers and in turn songbirds and salamanders that need the insects to survive. Garlic mustard spreads so easily because, once it flowers, it can produce up to 8,000 seeds from a single plant

Meet in the first parking lot on Saturday at 9am (rain date is Sunday). Bring gardening gloves and wear sturdy shoes. All other supplies will be provided. Contact Fran Cohen at 802-598-2511 or fdcohen17@gmail.com to RSVP or for more information, or just show up.

***

Garlic Mustard Pesto

Garlic mustard – use 3 cups leaves, washed, patted dry, and packed in measuring cup

1 cup walnuts, almonds, or pine nuts

¾ cup olive oil

¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt & pepper to taste

Combine garlic mustard leaves and nuts in a food processor and chop. Or you can divide the recipe in half and use a blender. With motor running, add olive oil slowly. Shut off motor. Add cheese, salt, and pepper, and process briefly to combine. If freezing, omit the cheese and add in when ready to use the pesto. It can be frozen, although the garlic taste will diminish in the freezer. Freeze 1/4 cup scoops of pesto in baggies, then cut the corner off and squeeze the pesto out.