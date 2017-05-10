News from the Pierson Library

Story Time with Patrice Patrice Macomber will enchant your children with stories read aloud every Monday morning at 10:30am. Bring your little ones in to hear new tales each week.

Coloring for Grownups Has all this rainy weather got you down? Come in on Tuesday, May 16 at 2pm for an hour or two or relaxation that is sure to brighten up your life! We have a variety of colored pens, pencils, and adult coloring books for you to use in creating your very own masterpiece.

Tuesday Night Book Club The Book Club will meet on Tuesday, May 16 at 6:30pm to discuss “Infinite Home” by Kathleen Alcott. There’s still time for you to pick up a copy of the book at the front desk and join in the discussion.

Wednesday Morning Book Club The Book Club will meet on Wednesday, May 17 at 10am to discuss “A Fierce Radiance” by Lauren Belfer. Copies are still available at the front desk if you would like to delve into an entertaining novel that will also inform you about the development of penicillin during World War II.

One-on-One Genealogy Help John Kelley is ready to assist you in your genealogical research any Wednesday afternoon from 1 to 4pm. Call the library ahead of time at 802-985-5124 to schedule a specific appointment.

Morning Crafts Join us on Thursday, May 18 at 10:30am when we will be making spin paint flowers and tissue paper butterflies. You may bring your creations home with you.

Movie Afternoon Stop by on Thursday, May 18 at 3:15pm for a showing of Dr. Seuss’ “The Lorax.” This event is in conjunction with the Shelburne Tree Advisory committee to bring awareness of the importance of trees in our community.

End of the Year Homeschoolers Celebration Homeschool students visit on Friday, May 19 at 10:30am for our final discussion of the year. Find out which nominees won the Dorothy’s List and the Red Clover Awards. Older students discuss this year’s Vermont Reads selection “Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jacqueline Woodson, while younger readers hear this year’s Caldecott recipients read aloud and take part in an accompanying craft.

Maker Club Calling all students in 5th grade and up who love to build, tinker and create. Come to the library on Saturday, May 20 at 10:30am as we start a new project. So far this year, we’ve assembled a Tardis with programmed sound effects, built an ultrasonic Bat Detector, sewed light-up clothing, constructed a compressed air rocket launcher, and much more.

Excellence in Architecture Exhibit Once again, we are featuring the award-winning designs by members of the Vermont chapter of the American Institute of Architects. The designs range from residences, workplaces, state and municipal office buildings, college and university facilities, to a reimagined ice shanty. Come view the exhibit this month and next when you visit the library.